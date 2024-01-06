Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Tigers (5-6) and the Alcorn State Braves (2-9) facing off at Williams Assembly Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-51 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Tigers head into this contest following a 97-52 loss to Texas on Wednesday.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: Seattle 11 (KSTW)

Seattle 11 (KSTW) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 71, Alcorn State 51

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the St. John's Red Storm, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers secured the 60-56 neutral-site win on November 25.

The Tigers have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 94) on November 25

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 148) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.3 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.3 FG% Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

10.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and are giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

