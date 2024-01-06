Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Tigers (5-6) and the Alcorn State Braves (2-9) facing off at Williams Assembly Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-51 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Tigers head into this contest following a 97-52 loss to Texas on Wednesday.
Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: Seattle 11 (KSTW)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 71, Alcorn State 51
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the St. John's Red Storm, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers secured the 60-56 neutral-site win on November 25.
- The Tigers have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 94) on November 25
- 63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 148) on November 20
Jackson State Leaders
- Angel Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.3 FG%
- Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)
- TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
- Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%
- Hayleigh Breland: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and are giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.
