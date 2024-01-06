The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to break an 11-game losing skid when visiting the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on HBCUGo.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% lower than the 49.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have knocked down.

The Braves are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 204th.

The Tigers average 68.8 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 87.9 the Braves give up.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jackson State put up 68.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.

The Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.4 away from home.

In home games, Jackson State made 6.3 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule