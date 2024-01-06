The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to break an 11-game losing skid when visiting the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on HBCUGo.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% lower than the 49.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Braves are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 204th.
  • The Tigers average 68.8 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 87.9 the Braves give up.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Jackson State put up 68.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.
  • The Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.4 away from home.
  • In home games, Jackson State made 6.3 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 N.C. A&T W 68-60 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/20/2023 @ Gonzaga L 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 @ Northwestern L 74-63 Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/6/2024 Alcorn State - Williams Assembly Center
1/11/2024 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
1/13/2024 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center

