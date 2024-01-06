De Soto County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in De Soto County, Mississippi. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Center Hill High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto Central High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
