Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Center Hill High School vs. Austin High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 6, starting at 3:00 PM CT, Austin High School will meet Center Hill High School in Tuscumbia, AL.
Center Hill vs. Austin Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games Today
Decatur High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other De Soto County Games Today
DeSoto Central High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
