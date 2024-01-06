The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Considering a wager on Point? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In 12 of 40 games this year, Point has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 23 of 40 games this season, Point has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 40 games this year, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Point goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 5 40 Points 4 17 Goals 1 23 Assists 3

