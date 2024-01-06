Will Brayden Point find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in 12 of 40 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Point has accumulated seven goals and eight assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:53 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:51 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:26 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:27 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:54 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:50 Away W 7-4

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

