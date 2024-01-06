The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brandon Hagel, are in action Saturday versus the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hagel in that upcoming Lightning-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 40 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 18:52 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 40 games this year, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hagel has a point in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 17 of 40 games this season, Hagel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Hagel goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hagel Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 5 31 Points 3 11 Goals 2 20 Assists 1

