Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Cirelli in the Lightning-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli has averaged 17:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Cirelli has scored a goal in seven of 39 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 39 games this season, Cirelli has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 39 games played.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 39 Games 3 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

