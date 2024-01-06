When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex Barre-Boulet light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

Barre-Boulet has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 5-1 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

