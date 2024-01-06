Alcorn State vs. Jackson State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will be attempting to stop an 11-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on HBCUGo.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Jackson State vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jackson State Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Jackson State (-7.5)
|151.5
|-355
|+270
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Betting Trends
- Alcorn State has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Braves have an ATS record of 4-8 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.
- Jackson State has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
