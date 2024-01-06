The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to end a 12-game road losing skid at the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alcorn State is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 260th.
  • The Braves average 12.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (80.7).
  • Alcorn State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 80.7 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alcorn State put up more points at home (76.8 per game) than away (64.2) last season.
  • At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game, one fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.7).
  • Alcorn State drained more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Northern Iowa L 100-82 McLeod Center
12/19/2023 @ Drake L 92-55 Knapp Center
12/21/2023 @ George Washington L 79-75 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ Jackson State - Williams Assembly Center
1/11/2024 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
1/13/2024 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

