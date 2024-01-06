The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to end a 12-game road losing skid at the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Alcorn State is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 260th.

The Braves average 12.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (80.7).

Alcorn State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 80.7 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alcorn State put up more points at home (76.8 per game) than away (64.2) last season.

At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game, one fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.7).

Alcorn State drained more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule