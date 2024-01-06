How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to end a 12-game road losing skid at the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- Alcorn State is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 260th.
- The Braves average 12.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (80.7).
- Alcorn State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 80.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alcorn State put up more points at home (76.8 per game) than away (64.2) last season.
- At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game, one fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.7).
- Alcorn State drained more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Drake
|L 92-55
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 79-75
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Jackson State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.