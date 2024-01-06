Saturday's game features the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) facing off at Williams Assembly Center (on January 6) at 3:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-73 win for Jackson State.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Where: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 81, Alcorn State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jackson State (-7.8)

Jackson State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Jackson State has a 6-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Alcorn State, who is 4-8-0 ATS. The Tigers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Braves games have gone over nine times. In the last 10 games, Jackson State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. Alcorn State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves have been outscored by 19.6 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 313th in college basketball, while giving up 87.9 per outing, 361st in college basketball) and have a -255 scoring differential.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Alcorn State accumulates rank 319th in the country, 5.2 fewer than the 38.4 its opponents record.

Alcorn State connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (203rd in college basketball), compared to the 12.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Alcorn State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Braves commit 10.9 per game (106th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (251st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.