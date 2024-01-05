Wilkinson County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amite County High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
