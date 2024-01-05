There is high school basketball action in Union County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Union Attendance Center at North Pontotoc High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Ecru, MS

Ecru, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

HW Byers High School at Myrtle Attendance Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Myrtle, MS

Myrtle, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Union Attendance Center