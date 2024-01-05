Scott County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Scott County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scott Central High School at Lake High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lake, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.