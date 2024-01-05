The New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12), who have won four straight as well. The Clippers are underdogs by just 0.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on BSNO and BSSC) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The over/under is 229.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -0.5 229.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 13 of 35 games this season.

The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 227.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans are 20-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New Orleans has been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

This season, New Orleans has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 13 37.1% 115.9 233.1 112 224.2 228.9 Clippers 14 42.4% 117.2 233.1 112.2 224.2 229.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

The Pelicans have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-7-0) than it does in road games (8-8-0).

The Pelicans average only 3.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Clippers allow (112.2).

When New Orleans scores more than 112.2 points, it is 16-5 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 20-15 9-10 17-18 Clippers 17-16 1-6 14-19

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Pelicans Clippers 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 16-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 15-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-5 112 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 18-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-8 20-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-5

