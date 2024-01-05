The New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12), who have won four straight as well. The Clippers are underdogs by just 0.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on BSNO and BSSC) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The over/under is 229.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -0.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 13 of 35 games this season.
  • The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 227.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Pelicans are 20-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.
  • This season, New Orleans has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 13 37.1% 115.9 233.1 112 224.2 228.9
Clippers 14 42.4% 117.2 233.1 112.2 224.2 229.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Pelicans have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
  • New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-7-0) than it does in road games (8-8-0).
  • The Pelicans average only 3.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Clippers allow (112.2).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 112.2 points, it is 16-5 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 20-15 9-10 17-18
Clippers 17-16 1-6 14-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Pelicans Clippers
115.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
16-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 14-8
15-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 17-5
112
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
18-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-8
20-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.