Newton County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Newton County, Mississippi today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eupora High School at Union Public High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Union, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
