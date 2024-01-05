Lauderdale County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Lauderdale County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raleigh High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.