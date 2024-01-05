Jones County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Jones County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quitman High School at Northeast Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Laurel, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laurel Christian School at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
