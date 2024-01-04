For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Victor Hedman a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in five of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.

Hedman averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Jets 2 0 2 29:14 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 29:52 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:55 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:47 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 23:36 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 27:35 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-2 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

