Can we anticipate Steven Stamkos scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 12 of 36 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus 14 assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Jets 1 1 0 16:54 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:19 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:04 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.