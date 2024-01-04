How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Southern Miss is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 165th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 69.8 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers give up.
- When Southern Miss scores more than 74.3 points, it is 5-0.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Southern Miss has been worse in home games this season, posting 69.3 points per game, compared to 71 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 22.2 fewer points per game (56.5) than on the road (78.7).
- When playing at home, Southern Miss is sinking three fewer treys per game (4.5) than in away games (7.5). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to in away games (37.2%).
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|W 82-79
|Montagne Center
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 88-67
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|Georgia State
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
