The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Southern Miss is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 165th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 69.8 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers give up.
  • When Southern Miss scores more than 74.3 points, it is 5-0.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Southern Miss has been worse in home games this season, posting 69.3 points per game, compared to 71 per game away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 22.2 fewer points per game (56.5) than on the road (78.7).
  • When playing at home, Southern Miss is sinking three fewer treys per game (4.5) than in away games (7.5). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to in away games (37.2%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Lamar W 82-79 Montagne Center
12/23/2023 Ole Miss L 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Georgia Southern L 88-67 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 Georgia State - Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 James Madison - Reed Green Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

