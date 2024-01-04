How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) will look to continue a six-game win run when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Rebels have taken four games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels put up 16.4 more points per game (68.1) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (51.7).
- Ole Miss is 10-3 when it scores more than 51.7 points.
- Alabama is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide record 24.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Rebels allow (52.9).
- Alabama has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 52.9 points.
- Ole Miss has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.
- The Crimson Tide are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).
- The Rebels' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.7 higher than the Crimson Tide have given up.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 57.0 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 51.9 FG%
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 64-41
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 62-47
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 76-37
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/4/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|1/7/2024
|LSU
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/11/2024
|Auburn
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
