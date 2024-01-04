The Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) will look to continue a six-game win run when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Rebels have taken four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Rebels put up 16.4 more points per game (68.1) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (51.7).

Ole Miss is 10-3 when it scores more than 51.7 points.

Alabama is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.1 points.

The Crimson Tide record 24.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Rebels allow (52.9).

Alabama has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 52.9 points.

Ole Miss has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

The Crimson Tide are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).

The Rebels' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.7 higher than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 57.0 FG%

10.2 PTS, 57.0 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Ole Miss Schedule