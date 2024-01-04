Ole Miss vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) and the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Rebels' last game on Saturday ended in a 76-37 win against Alcorn State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 67, Ole Miss 59
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on November 20, the Rebels beat the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 39) in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-49.
- The Rebels have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- According to the RPI, the Crimson Tide have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Ole Miss is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 39) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 47) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 120) on November 15
- 62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 167) on December 21
- 58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 57 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 51.9 FG%
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels' +197 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.1 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 52.9 per contest (16th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.