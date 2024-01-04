On Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center, the Denver Nuggets (24-11) will look to continue a five-game road winning run when visiting the Golden State Warriors (16-17), airing at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +188 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 per contest (second in the league).

The Warriors score 116.9 points per game (ninth in NBA) and concede 116.3 (20th in league) for a +21 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 232 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 226.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

Golden State has compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +190 - Warriors +3500 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.