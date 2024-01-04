The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nick Perbix score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

  • Perbix is yet to score through 37 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Perbix has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 26:17 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 25:15 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:26 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

