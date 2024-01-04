Two streaking squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Commodores average 16.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs give up (56.9).

Vanderbilt is 12-1 when it scores more than 56.9 points.

Mississippi State has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 23.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Commodores allow (56.5).

Mississippi State is 13-1 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Vanderbilt has a 13-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

The Bulldogs are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores allow to opponents (37.5%).

The Commodores' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.7 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86) Erynn Barnum: 9.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Schedule