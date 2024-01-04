How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in six in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Commodores average 16.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs give up (56.9).
- Vanderbilt is 12-1 when it scores more than 56.9 points.
- Mississippi State has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Bulldogs average 23.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Commodores allow (56.5).
- Mississippi State is 13-1 when scoring more than 56.5 points.
- Vanderbilt has a 13-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores allow to opponents (37.5%).
- The Commodores' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.7 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
- Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG%
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
- Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)
- Erynn Barnum: 9.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.1 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|W 81-63
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Colorado State
|W 82-75
|Moby Arena
|12/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 99-35
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.