Thursday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) clashing at Humphrey Coliseum (on January 4) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-64 victory for Mississippi State.

Last time out, the Bulldogs won on Friday 99-35 against Mississippi Valley State.

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Vanderbilt 64

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 70 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.

The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Mississippi State has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 18th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

The Bulldogs have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 70) on November 19

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 86) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 103) on November 26

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 14

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86) Erynn Barnum: 9.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.1 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +341 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and are allowing 56.9 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs post 81.9 points per game in home games, compared to 69.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

Defensively, Mississippi State has been better in home games this year, allowing 48.8 points per game, compared to 64.8 when playing on the road.

The Bulldogs have been putting up 81.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 79.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

