Tallahatchie County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tallahatchie County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Tallahatchie High School at South Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Rolling Fork, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.