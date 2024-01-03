How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Chanticleers give up to opponents (73.4).
- When it scores more than 73.4 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.
- Coastal Carolina has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.
- The Chanticleers record 5.3 more points per game (65.9) than the Eagles give up (60.6).
- Coastal Carolina is 5-4 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
- The Chanticleers shoot 39.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles shoot 44.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Chanticleers concede.
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
- Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 49.3 FG%
- Lani Cornfield: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 70-63
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 78-62
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Marshall
|L 87-72
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/11/2024
|JMU
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
