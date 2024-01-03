The Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Chanticleers give up to opponents (73.4).

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.

Coastal Carolina has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.

The Chanticleers record 5.3 more points per game (65.9) than the Eagles give up (60.6).

Coastal Carolina is 5-4 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.

The Chanticleers shoot 39.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 44.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Chanticleers concede.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

21.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 49.3 FG%

7.5 PTS, 49.3 FG% Lani Cornfield: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

Southern Miss Schedule