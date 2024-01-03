The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games San Diego State shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aztecs sit at 119th.

The 77.7 points per game the Aztecs put up are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.2).

When San Diego State scores more than 72.2 points, it is 8-1.

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

Fresno State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 326th.

The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up.

Fresno State is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State is averaging 78.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is seven more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).

The Aztecs are allowing 60.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.3).

When playing at home, San Diego State is sinking 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than in away games (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State put up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (72.2).

Beyond the arc, Fresno State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule