Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and others in the Minnesota Timberwolves-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 22.5-point over/under for Ingram on Wednesday is 0.9 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 4.8 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Ingram's assist average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

Ingram has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +110)

The 14.5 points Jonas Valanciunas has scored per game this season is 3.0 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (11.5).

His per-game rebound average of 9.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +118)

Zion Williamson's 22.3-point scoring average is 0.2 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 28.5 point total set for Edwards on Wednesday is 2.2 more than his season scoring average (26.3).

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +110)

The 21.4 points Karl-Anthony Towns scores per game are 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday (21.5).

He has collected 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Towns averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

His 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

