The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) after winning four straight road games. The Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -6.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has played 21 games this season that finished with a point total over 223.5 points.
  • New Orleans' games this year have had a 228-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New Orleans has gone 19-15-0 ATS this year.
  • The Pelicans have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 30.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 14 43.8% 113 228.9 107.5 219.6 223.2
Pelicans 21 61.8% 115.9 228.9 112.1 219.6 229.1

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (12-7-0) than on the road (7-8-0).
  • The Pelicans average 8.4 more points per game (115.9) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.5).
  • When it scores more than 107.5 points, New Orleans is 18-8 against the spread and 19-7 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Pelicans and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 19-15 1-2 16-18
Timberwolves 16-16 6-6 16-16

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Pelicans Timberwolves
115.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
18-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-7
19-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-3
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.5
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
14-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-9
16-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.