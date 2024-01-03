With 13 games on the NHL menu Tuesday, you have lots of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -120 to score

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Pastrnak's stats: 22 goals in 35 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Islanders

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Rantanen's stats: 19 goals in 37 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Islanders

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 MacKinnon's stats: 19 goals in 37 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Matthews' stats: 29 goals in 33 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Flyers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 McDavid's stats: 13 goals in 32 games

Filip Forsberg (Predators) +120 to score

Predators vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Forsberg's stats: 18 goals in 37 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +120 to score

Penguins vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Guentzel's stats: 16 goals in 35 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Jets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Kucherov's stats: 26 goals in 37 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +125 to score

Penguins vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Crosby's stats: 20 goals in 35 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +130 to score

Oilers vs. Flyers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 Draisaitl's stats: 17 goals in 34 games

