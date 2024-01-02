There are plenty of exciting matchups on Tuesday's college basketball schedule, including a Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

  • TV: Fubo Sports US

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

  • TV: NESN Plus

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Patriots vs. Rhode Island Rams

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch George Mason vs. Rhode Island

UTSA Roadrunners vs. East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Minges Coliseum
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch UTSA vs. East Carolina

Davidson Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Tom Gola Arena
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle

North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liacouras Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hawkins Arena
  • Location: Macon, Georgia

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer

Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
  • Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

  • TV: Peacock

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.