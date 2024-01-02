If you live in Wilkinson County, Mississippi and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bogue Chitto High School at Wilkinson County High School