Steven Stamkos will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Steven Stamkos vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 17:07 on the ice per game.

Stamkos has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 24 of 35 games this year, Stamkos has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Stamkos has had an assist in a game 19 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+30) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 35 Games 3 37 Points 2 15 Goals 1 22 Assists 1

