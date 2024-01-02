The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) on January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

New Orleans is 17-7 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Nets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The 116 points per game the Pelicans put up are just 0.4 fewer points than the Nets allow (116.4).

New Orleans is 12-3 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are putting up 116.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is surrendering 112.0 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 114.1.

At home, the Pelicans are draining 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (11.2) than on the road (11.7). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (37.7%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries