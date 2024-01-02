Neshoba County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Neshoba County, Mississippi today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Neshoba County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bogue Chitto High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Philadelphia High School at Union Public High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Union, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
