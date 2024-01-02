The Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Lightning vs. Jets Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his team with 61 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored 26 goals and 35 assists in 37 games (playing 21:09 per game).

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has posted 39 total points (one per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists.

This season, Tampa Bay's Stamkos has 37 points, courtesy of 15 goals (third on team) and 22 assists (third).

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 388 total saves, while conceding 43 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-7-0 record between the posts for Tampa Bay this season.

Jets Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele has 36 points in 35 games (12 goals, 24 assists).

Through 35 games, Joshua Morrissey has scored six goals and picked up 24 assists.

Connor has scored 17 goals and added 12 assists in 26 games for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit (5-3-1) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .912% save percentage (21st in league).

Lightning vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 2nd 2.49 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 13th 31.2 Shots 30.1 21st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 24th 17.27% Power Play % 28.93% 3rd 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 16th

