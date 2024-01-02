Lauderdale County, Mississippi has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeast Lauderdale High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Enterprise, MS

Enterprise, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkdale High School at Lake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Lake, MS

Lake, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Choctaw Central High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School