Can we count on Haydn Fleury scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

Fleury has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Fleury has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:48 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

