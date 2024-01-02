Will Darren Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 2?
In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Darren Raddysh to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Raddysh stats and insights
- Raddysh is yet to score through 38 games this season.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Raddysh has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.