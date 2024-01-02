Will Calvin de Haan Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 2?
In the upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Calvin de Haan to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
de Haan stats and insights
- In one of 33 games this season, de Haan scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- de Haan has zero points on the power play.
- de Haan averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
de Haan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:03
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 5-1
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
