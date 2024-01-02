Brandon Ingram and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be hitting the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Ingram tallied 26 points, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 129-109 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll dive into Ingram's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.8 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.6 PRA -- 34 33.5 PR -- 28.6 27.9 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 17.7% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Ingram's Pelicans average 102.0 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Nets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.4 points per game.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 26.4 per contest.

The Nets give up 14.0 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 31 28 7 5 2 0 1

