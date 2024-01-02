The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Hagel's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brandon Hagel vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 18:53 on the ice per game.

In nine of 38 games this season, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hagel has a point in 21 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hagel has an assist in 17 of 38 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hagel's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Hagel Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +30 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 38 Games 3 30 Points 3 10 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

