Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 2?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Cirelli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- In seven of 37 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
