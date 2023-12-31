Should you wager on Tanner Jeannot to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

Jeannot has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 118 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:27 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

