Which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 205th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wiley

Next Game

  • Opponent: Ecclesia
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2. Jackson State

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Overall Rank: 269th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: L 74-63 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alcorn State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Alabama State

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 73-70 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: Johnson (FL)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Texas Southern

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 309th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 108-72 vs Biblical Studies-Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southern
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Florida A&M

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 314th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 94-62 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Carolina
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Prairie View A&M

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 323rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
  • Last Game: L 79-54 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Grambling
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Alcorn State

  • Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Overall Rank: 331st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 79-75 vs George Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Jackson State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

8. Grambling

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 338th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
  • Last Game: L 96-57 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9. Bethune-Cookman

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 345th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
  • Last Game: L 85-62 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida A&M
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: YouTube

10. UAPB

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-21
  • Overall Rank: 351st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
  • Last Game: W 125-75 vs Ecclesia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Alabama A&M

  • Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 4-27
  • Overall Rank: 356th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
  • Last Game: L 93-73 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UAPB
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12. Mississippi Valley State

  • Current Record: 0-13 | Projected Record: 1-30
  • Overall Rank: 361st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 92-42 vs San Francisco

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
  • TV Channel: YouTube

