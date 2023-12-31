Our computer model projects a victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they face the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers rank 23rd in total offense (316.3 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (356.2 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored the Saints rank 13th in the NFL (22.1 points per game), and they are ninth on the other side of the ball (19.8 points allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Saints vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-2.5) Toss Up (42.5) Buccaneers 24, Saints 18

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saints Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Saints based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

New Orleans has covered four times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, five of New Orleans' 15 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Saints this year have averaged 41.5 points per game, a one-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Buccaneers a 59.2% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has put together a 10-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

A total of six out of 15 Tampa Bay games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 42.5 points, one higher than the average total in Buccaneers games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.7 20.1 18.3 16.3 24.8 23.5 New Orleans 22.1 19.8 21.9 19.1 22.3 20.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.